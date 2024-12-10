Paris Jackson’s Engagement Ring: All The Details

Paris Jackson, the 26-year-old daughter of music legend Michael Jackson, has unveiled her engagement ring, a sustainable and symbolic piece designed by renowned jeweler Jean Dousset.

The announcement followed her engagement to music producer Justin Long, which she confirmed with heartfelt photos shared last week.

The centerpiece of the ring is a 3-carat lab-grown diamond, reflecting Jackson’s commitment to sustainability.

The unique portrait-cut diamond, known for its understated elegance, was specially sourced by Dousset, a celebrated jeweler and great-great-grandson of Cartier founder Louis Cartier.

Dousset, known for crafting Paris Hilton’s iconic engagement ring, incorporated personal touches into Jackson’s ring.

The design features references to the number seven, a meaningful symbol for Jackson, with seven diamonds placed strategically on the band. The portrait-cut center stone, reminiscent of Renaissance-era jewelry, adds a vintage charm to the modern piece.

Lab-grown diamonds align with Jackson’s eco-conscious lifestyle. A dedicated vegan and advocate for sustainable fashion, she has previously collaborated with brands like Stella McCartney and promoted vegan beauty products.

The engagement ring, customized to perfection, showcases Jackson’s commitment to ethical luxury. Similar rings from Dousset’s collection start at $8,000, with the portrait cut adding exclusivity and raising the price.

Jackson and Long have been in a relationship for nearly two years. Rumors of their engagement began circulating in September after Jackson was spotted wearing the ring at Paris Fashion Week.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gears Up for Downtime After Eras Tour Finale