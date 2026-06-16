Phoenix magazine to cease publication after 43 years

The Phoenix magazine, seen by some as Ireland’s version of Private Eye, is to cease operations after 43 years.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports the magazine’s publisher, Penfield, is believed to be entering voluntary liquidation.

The last edition of the magazine was published on 5 June.

The magazine is no longer taking new subscriptions, with a message on the phoenix.ie website saying it is “unable to offer” online or print subscriptions “at this time”.

Edited by Paddy Prendiville, the magazine had been published every two weeks.

It was founded in 1983 by the late journalist and publisher John Mulcahy and peaked in term of sales in the early 1990s.

The magazine combined humour, satire and political and business coverage.

By BBC News