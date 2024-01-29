Police Hunt Man Who Fatally Stabbed Lover in Biafra Slums

Police are looking for a man who stabbed his girlfriend to death during a fight in Biafra slums, Nairobi.

The body of Serah Ndunge Musyoki, 20 was found in her house long after the incident had happened on Sunday, January 28 night, police said.

She was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital along Yusuf Haji Avenue where she succumbed while undergoing treatment, police said.

The attacker who is known to the family as her boyfriend is at large and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

The motive of the killing is yet to be known. Police said the man and deceased woman were the only ones who were in the house at the time of the murder incident

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

It had stab wounds in the chest, police said. This is the latest murder incident to happen and affects a woman in a series that is worrying.

A section of women staged protests in major towns in the country on Saturday to condemn what they termed as femicide.

They called on authorities to address the deaths.

Police say they have recorded at least 20 deaths involving women in the past two months alone.