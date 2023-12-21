Police Recover Sh1.5 Million Stolen from Car, Arrest Three in Nairobi West

Three men were Wednesday evening arrested and Sh1.5 million they had stolen recovered from them outside a bank in Nairobi West area.

Police said the men had trailed a private car from Industrial, about five kilometers away to the scene where they stole the cash.

They had broken into the Ford Ranger car and grabbed the cash in three envelopes.

The owner of the car said he planned to travel upcountry for errands.

Pedestrians spotted their activities and raised an alarm alerting police who were manning a bank.

The officers ordered the three to lie down at gunpoint and searched them for weapons.

The three had trailed a motorist who had withdrawn the cash from another bank in Industrial Area up to Nairobi West.

They then parked their Mercedes Benz car next to the Ford Ranger as the motorist left for errands oblivious of the danger lurking.

And armed with crude weapons, they broke into the car and grabbed the cash when suspecting public spotted them.

Police said they recovered another set of number plate from the salon car the men were using.

This is believed to be used to mislead police trails once a crime is committed.

The police also recovered a cutter from the suspects.

Police had to save the three from a mob that wanted to lynch them.

Their car was towed to the police station pending a probe.

Police say they are investigating to establish if the men are part of a gang targeting motorists who withdraw cash from banks.

Such cases have been on the rise amid revelations some of the attackers hang in banks to monitor those who withdraw such cash for attacks.

Others are believed to be working with bank staff to strike.