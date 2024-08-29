President Ruto Confirms Teachers To Receive Salary Increase This Month

President William Ruto has announced that teachers will receive a salary increase this month.

Speaking at the Presidential Town Hall Meeting in Kisumu, Ruto confirmed that the government has already disbursed the funds.

“We have already provided the money. In fact, by today or tomorrow, every teacher will receive their salaries with all arrears paid, in line with the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that was signed,” he said.

The government released Sh13 billion to fully implement the second phase of the teachers’ pay deal.

This increase means that the lowest-paid teachers will receive a raise of up to Sh2, 570, while the highest-paid will see an increment of Sh393. Consequently, the new salaries for the lowest-paid teachers will range from Sh23, 830 to Sh29, 787, while the highest-paid teachers will earn between Sh131, 389 and Sh162,539.

In addition to the salary increase, teachers will also receive four types of allowances: commuter, house, leave, and hardship.

These allowances will range from Sh3, 850 to a maximum of Sh50, 000. Specifically, commuter allowances will range between Sh4, 000 and Sh16,000. Housing allowances will be between Sh3, 850 and Sh50,000. Leave allowances are set between Sh4, 000 and Sh10, 000, while hardship allowances will range from Sh6,600 to Sh38,100.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Dr. Nancy Macharia stated that the salary adjustments will be reflected in teachers’ August payslips, with arrears backdated to July 1, 2024, when the implementation was set to begin.

This means teachers will receive additional money at the end of this month when the backdated amounts are paid out.

The salary increase follows a similar increment last year as part of the first phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

On Wednesday, TSC confirmed that it had received the funds necessary to fully implement the pay raise.

“After today’s discussions, the Commission is pleased to announce that the Government has provided funds for the implementation of the second phase of the CBA, effective from July 1, 2024,” Dr. Macharia said after a meeting with unions.

This increase will benefit over 370,000 teachers across the country as part of the second phase of the CBA starting in August.