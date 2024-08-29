PS Bitok Rules Out Mandatory Maisha Card Registration

The government will not compel Kenyans to register for the new Maisha Card and will not tie its acquisition to the next general elections.

Instead, it hopes to ride on the superior features of the new ID to encourage Kenyans to ditch their current documents and gradually transition to a digital version supported by Maisha Namba.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said that while the current 2nd generation ID will remain valid and acceptable even in the next general election, the advanced digital features in Maisha card offer substantial user benefits.

“It is not the government’s intention to compel individuals to apply for the Maisha Card. We want it to be voluntary but it is advisable to consider obtaining it early.”

The PS was speaking at the Nairobi Serena hotel after hosting a breakfast meeting with representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), religious leaders, the private sector, youth and other special groups.

He rubbished the alleged link between the introduction of Maisha card and a plan to rig the 2027 election saying the earliest the 10-year expiry date will come to effect is 2033.

“This assertion is unfounded. The first Maisha card was printed in 2023. If you do the maths, you’ll clearly see that the first card to expire will be in 2033 long after the next election!” he said.

He expressed confidence in the sophisticated features of the Maisha Card, noting that once the citizens recognize its advantages, they will appreciate the value in signing up.

The Maisha Card, also known as the 3rd Generation ID, incorporates modern technology and biometric capabilities in line with international standards and global trends.

The PS defended the 10-year expiration date on the Maisha Card as aligning industry practice, international conventions and the reality of technological wear and tear.

It is also meant to factor in changes attributable to facial and other biometric features of the ID card holder over the years.

“The expiration of your ID does not diminish your citizenship status; it simply indicates that your ID needs to be renewed.”

The meeting focused on draft regulations for the Registration of Persons Amendment Rules 2024 and the Births and Deaths Registration Amendment Rules 2024.

The amendments seek to streamline the Maisha Namba system and its supporting elements, including the Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), Maisha Digital Identity, and the Maisha Namba Database.

It will also provide the framework for capturing new biometric features that were hitherto not registered such as the iris.

The regulations also seek to align Maisha Card with counties as administrative units and a means of identification as defined by the Constitution.