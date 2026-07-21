PSC Invites Applications for Bomet University VC, Other Jobs

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited applications for the position of Vice Chancellor at Bomet University, alongside several other senior positions in public institutions and government departments.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the Commission advertised the position of Vice Chancellor at Bomet University.

The position comes months after Prof. Charles Kipkirui Mutai was appointed as the university’s Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Mutai has served as the institution’s Vice Chancellor since February 4, 2026, when President William Ruto presided over the award of a charter to the institution at State House, Nairobi, elevating it to a fully-fledged and autonomous public university.

The PSC also invited applications for the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Finance and Planning, at the Technical University of Mombasa.

At Kabarnet University College, the Commission advertised positions for Principal, Deputy Principal, Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs, and Deputy Principal, Administration, Planning and Finance.

Other positions advertised by the Commission include Member of the Board of Directors of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) at the National Treasury and Economic Planning.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is seeking to recruit 100 Foreign Service Cadets/Third Secretary Cadets.

The PSC also advertised five positions for Hospitality Officers and 20 positions for Instructors within the Correctional Services.

The Commission said detailed information on the advertised positions, including qualifications, job descriptions and application procedures, is available on its official website, Public Service Commission.