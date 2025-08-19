Ruku reaffirms anti-corruption stand in public service rolls out special programmes in Marsabit

The Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku has thrown his weight behind President William Ruto’s firm stance against corruption, calling it one of the greatest threats to National development and effective service delivery.

Speaking during a government outreach event in Loiyangalani, Laisamis Constituency, Marsabit County, Ruku said the fight against corruption is central to the Ruto administration’s vision of a professional, transparent, and people-first government.

“Corruption undermines service delivery, robs citizens of opportunities, and erodes trust in public institutions,” Ruku said.

“This government will not allow favoritism, nepotism, or bribery. So long as you have the merit and qualifications, you will be considered fairly for opportunities within the public service.”

Ruku stressed that public servants must embrace integrity and responsibility, adding that those found guilty of corruption will face the full force of the law.

He urged Kenyans to actively report graft and reject bribery, noting that public accountability begins with every citizen.

“As the President has said, this government will not condone any form of corruption. Together, we must protect public resources and ensure they serve the people as intended,” he stated.

The Cabinet Secretary made the remarks during a special government outreach under the ‘Huduma Smart – Serikalini’ initiative, aimed at uplifting vulnerable and marginalized communities.

The programme, part of the Ministry’s mandate under Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, targets food insecurity, and climate resilience in arid and semi-arid counties like Marsabit.

During the outreach, Ruku visited Elmolo Bay Primary School in Loiyangalani, a learning institution slowly being swallowed by Lake Turkana following a geological tremor in 2018 that caused water levels in the Rift Valley lakes to rise.

The school, which once had 400 pupils, now accommodates just 150 students, many of whom cross the lake daily via a special boat dubbed the “school bus.”

Ruku pledged government support to relocate the school to higher, safer ground in partnership with local leaders and civil society organizations.

“Our goal is to ensure children in remote areas are not left behind. Relocating this school is not just about safety, it’s about protecting the future of this community,” said the CS.

Beyond emergency responses, Ruku highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to long-term interventions through education, health, economic empowerment, and social protection initiatives.

He said a renewed focus on human capital development would enable communities to better withstand climate shocks and economic hardship.

“The government’s approach is anchored in a fresh, focused, and inclusive model that leaves no one behind,” Ruku noted.

He also called for unity and peace in Marsabit, urging leaders across political, religious, and community spheres to collaborate in promoting harmony.

“When leaders are united, our people benefit. Divisions and conflict only derail the development we all seek,” he said.

Acompanying the CS Were MPs Joseph Lekuton(Laisamis), Naomi Waqo(Marsabit County), Iman Falhada(EALA). Others were Parliamentary Affairs PS Dr. Aurelia Rono, and Fatima Hlagane, founder of the Arima Myren Foundation among other local leaders.

Ruku reiterated that under the slogan “Fresh Approach, Timeless Impact”, the Ministry’s outreach efforts signal a renewed commitment to people-centered governance and sustainable national development.