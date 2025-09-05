Sarah Juel Werner Siblings: All About Jonathan Werner Juel

Sarah Juel Werner is a Danish actress and voice actress born on July 27, 1992, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

She began her acting career at a young age, demonstrating a natural talent for performance that led her to become a recognizable figure in Danish cinema and television.

With a career spanning over two decades, she has built a reputation for her compelling performances in both leading and supporting roles, showcasing her versatility across various genres.

Werner’s early exposure to the arts, including pantomime lessons at age seven and participation in a local theater group called Søllerødderne, laid the foundation for her professional journey.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sarah has a younger sibling, Jonathan Werner Juel, born in 1997, who is also involved in the acting industry.

Like his older sister, Jonathan has pursued a career in performance, appearing in notable Danish productions.

He is recognized for roles such as the younger brother in the Christmas calendar series Jesus og Josefine and a half-brother in Karlas Kabale.

Career

Werner’s career began at the age of nine with her breakthrough role as Tinke in the 2002 film Ulvepigen Tinke (also known as Little Big Girl).

This debut performance earned her critical acclaim and established her as a promising young talent in Danish cinema.

She went on to appear in over ten films, including significant roles in Brothers (2004) as Natalie, Worlds Apart (2008) as Elisabeth, and Idioten (2023) as Cille.

Her filmography also includes We Shall Overcome (2006), What No One Knows (2008), and A Second Chance (2014), showcasing her ability to portray complex characters across dramatic and emotional narratives.

In addition to her film work, Werner starred as Cecilie in the 2006 Danish Christmas calendar series Absalons Hemmelighed, further cementing her presence in Danish television.

Her voice acting credits include the role of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005), adding an international dimension to her portfolio.

Werner’s training continued to evolve as she honed her craft, eventually enrolling at the Acting School in Odense in August 2015 to further develop her skills.

Accolades

In 2007, Werner was nominated for a Robert Award, Denmark’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Der Traum (2006).

Her work in films like Brothers and Worlds Apart has also garnered international attention, contributing to her reputation as a skilled actress capable of conveying depth and authenticity.