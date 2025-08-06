Seven arrested for detaining sick varsity student for prayers in Tharaka Nithi

A university student was rescued from a home where he had been lying while sick for prayers in Marimanti area, Tharaka Nithi County.

The victim, aged 20, is a second-year student at Tharaka Nithi University, police said.

His parents are among the five people arrested from the compound and are members of the Good News of Jesus Christ Church. The drama took place on Tuesday, police said.

Police said they had been informed there was a sick man being detained at the compound of the father of the patient.

The parents had apparently refused to take the student to the hospital and resorted to prayers.

Multi agency teams visited the home and found the student lying in the house and appeared unconscious even as about eight people including his parents prayed for him.

He was suspected to suffering from epilepsy due to vigorous convulsion. He was rescued and rushed to Marimanti Level Four Hospital, where he is admitted for treatment.

The police said they suspect the church is running a cult like affair and they are under probe.

The incident comes at a time when there is debate on the need to regulate religious institutions hiding behind freedom of worship claims.

The Cabinet last week approved recommendations from the Presidential Taskforce on Religious Organisations, a landmark move to safeguard the integrity of religious practice while curbing exploitation.

The proposed reforms, developed in response to the Shakahola tragedy, place religious leaders at the centre of accountability efforts, emphasizing self-regulation over State control.

President Ruto chaired the meeting at State House in Nairobi.

Key proposals include enacting a legal framework to govern religious organizations, establishing a Religious Affairs Commission, and strengthening umbrella faith organizations for coordination.

The model blends institutional autonomy with supportive oversight and calls for

leadership standards, reforms to religious broadcasting, and civic education to promote tolerance and prevent extremism.