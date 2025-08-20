Shane Doan is a Canadian former professional ice hockey player, widely recognized as one of the most iconic figures in the history of the Arizona Coyotes franchise.

Born on October 10, 1976, in Halkirk, Alberta, Canada, Doan grew up in a tight-knit, athletic family with deep roots in rural Canada.

Known for his leadership, physicality, and loyalty, Doan spent his entire 21-year NHL career with the same franchise, a rare feat in professional sports.

Off the ice, he is admired for his humility, community involvement, and strong family values, which were shaped by his upbringing in Alberta’s ranching country.

Doan’s playing style embodied grit and determination, making him a fan favorite and a respected figure among peers.

After retiring in 2017, Doan transitioned into a front-office role with the Arizona Coyotes, where he continues to influence the organization as a special advisor and part-owner.

Shane grew up with two siblings named Brook Doan and Leighann Doan Reimer. His family is close-knit, and in fact, Shane and his brother Brook appeared together on the television series “Mantracker” in 2011.

Their parents are Bernie and Bernice Doan, and the family has a background in hockey, with their father Bernie having played professionally briefly.

Shane is also related to notable athletes such as Carey Price (second cousin) and Catriona Le May Doan (first cousin through marriage).

Career

Drafted seventh overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, Doan began his professional journey with the franchise just as it relocated to Arizona in 1996, becoming the Phoenix Coyotes (later Arizona Coyotes).

Over his 21-season career, all spent with the same organization, Doan played 1,540 regular-season games, scoring 402 goals and 570 assists for 972 points.

His durability and consistency made him the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists, and points.

Doan’s role evolved from a promising young forward to the heart and soul of the Coyotes.

Named team captain in 2003, he held the role for 13 seasons, guiding the team through challenging years, including financial instability and relocation rumors.

His leadership was most evident during the Coyotes’ 2012 playoff run, when they reached the Western Conference Final, the deepest postseason push in franchise history.

Doan’s physical presence, willingness to play through injuries, and ability to contribute offensively made him a cornerstone of the team.

Beyond statistics, his impact was felt in the locker room, where he mentored younger players and fostered a culture of resilience.

After retiring in 2017, Doan remained with the Coyotes in a front-office capacity, initially as a special advisor to hockey operations.

In 2021, he took on a more significant role as chief hockey development officer and joined the team’s ownership group, reflecting his deep commitment to the franchise and the growth of hockey in Arizona.

Accolades

Dian was named to the NHL All-Star Game twice, in 2004 and 2009, showcasing his status as one of the league’s top power forwards during his prime.

In 2010, he received the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made significant humanitarian contributions to their community.

Doan also earned the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012, recognizing his ability to lead by example and inspire teammates.

Internationally, he represented Canada at the World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2004 and silver medals in 2005 and 2007.

Within the Coyotes organization, Doan’s legacy is cemented by his franchise records and the retirement of his jersey number 19 in 2019, the first number retired by the Arizona Coyotes.