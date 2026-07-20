Smilla Holmberg Siblings: All About Simon and Magnus

Smilla Hilma Holmberg is a Swedish professional footballer born on October 11, 2006, in Stockholm, Sweden.

At just 19 years old, she has quickly established herself as one of Europe’s most promising young right-backs.

She is known for her attacking instincts from the full-back position, composure on the ball, set-piece ability, and goal threat.

She currently plays for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League (WSL) and represents the senior Sweden national team.

Holmberg grew up on Södermalm in Stockholm.

She started playing football at the age of seven with Hammarby IF after trying other sports like tennis and squash.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Smilla has two brothers, Simon and Magnus, who both attend university

The three were raised by their parents, Ola Persson and Sofia Holmberg.

Her father is a noted AIK supporter, creating an interesting family dynamic given Smilla’s long association with rivals Hammarby.

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Career

Holmberg made her senior debut for Hammarby at the age of 15 in 2022, quickly becoming a regular in the Damallsvenskan.

She accumulated 96 appearances and 10 goals for the club, playing a key role in their successes.

She contributed to the 2023 league title and Swedish Cup wins in 2023 and 2025, emerging as one of the team’s top performers with strong attacking output in the 2025 season.

In January 2026, she signed a long-term contract with Arsenal, fulfilling a childhood dream.

She made her debut as a substitute shortly after arriving and scored her first goals for the club with a brace in a 7-0 win over Leicester City in April 2026.

Her versatility, athleticism, and maturity have made her a valuable addition to the squad as she competes for a starting role.

Internationally, Holmberg has represented Sweden at youth levels (U17, U19, and U23) before earning a senior call-up in 2025.

She was the youngest player in Sweden’s squad for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, where she scored against Germany and gained valuable experience despite the quarter-final exit.

She has earned over a dozen senior caps and continues to develop under high-pressure environments.

Accolades

With Hammarby, Holmberg won the Damallsvenskan title in 2023 and the Swedish Cup in 2023 and 2025.

She was named the Swedish Football Association’s Young Player of the Year or earned similar youth honors for standout performances, including a notable goal award in a Nordic tournament.

At the international level, her participation in Euro 2025 at age 18 marked her as a standout talent, with a goal that highlighted her potential on the biggest stage.