Standard Group appoints Naim Bilal Yaseen as CEO

The Standard Group PLC has appointed Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen as its substantive Group Chief Executive Officer, ending his tenure in an acting capacity.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 30, 2026, the media company said the appointment followed the conclusion of a competitive recruitment process and would take effect on November 1, 2026.

Dr Yaseen’s appointment formalises his position at the helm of the media group, which publishes The Standard newspaper and operates various broadcasting and digital media platforms.

“Following the conclusion of a competitive recruitment process, the Board of Directors of The Standard Group PLC (TSG) has appointed Dr. Naim Bilal Yaseen, PhD, to the position, effective 1st November 2026.

“This appointment supersedes the earlier appointment in acting capacity, with Dr. Yaseen assuming substantive office with effect from 1 November 2026,” read the notice.

He brings more than three decades of experience spanning the media industry, public institutions and corporate governance.

Before his appointment, Dr Yaseen served as Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Director of Public Affairs and Communication at the Judiciary.

He holds a PhD in Communication Studies, a Master of Arts in Communications Policy, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). He is also an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

The Standard Group Board expressed confidence that his leadership would strengthen the company’s digital and commercial performance while safeguarding the editorial independence underpinning public trust in its journalism.

The appointment was announced in accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance Practices for Issuers of Securities to the Public, 2015, and the Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing and Disclosures) Regulations, 2023, which require listed companies to disclose material information to shareholders and the public.

Yaseen’s appointment comes weeks after Chaacha Mwita tendered his resignation as the Standard Group CEO and Executive Director effective November 1.

Chaacha assumed the role of acting CEO in July 2025, succeeding Marion Gathoga Mwangi. He was confirmed as the substantive CEO on April 1, 2026.