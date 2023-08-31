Tanzanian Model Challenges Khaligraph Jones To A Ring Fight Amidst Rapper Feud

As the ongoing rap feud between Kenyan and Tanzanian artists continues to sizzle, a new twist has emerged with Tanzanian model Ben Breaker challenging Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones to a ring fight.

Breaker, a well-known figure in Tanzania’s entertainment scene, took to Instagram to issue the challenge, asserting that no Kenyan artist could match his prowess in the ring.

In a video post, Breaker confidently stated, “I want me and you to move in the ring I beat you. There is no star in Kenya that can beat me.”

The challenge comes at a time when Khaligraph Jones has been in the spotlight for his ongoing beef with Tanzanian rappers.

The OG recently made headlines in an interview where he boldly claimed his superiority as a rapper in East Africa. He declared that Tanzanian rappers lacked the skill to compete with him and that he could dismantle their careers within a mere 24 hours.

The rapper’s statements sparked further controversy by suggesting that Tanzanian artists predominantly relied on proverbs in their songs rather than delivering high-quality music.

This ignited a wave of support from Kenyan fans who rallied behind Khaligraph, asserting that he had effectively put Tanzanian rappers on the map.

Kenyans did not limit their reactions to just the music realm. Social media platforms have been buzzing with comments and memes aimed at their Tanzanian counterparts.

The prevailing sentiment among fans is that Khaligraph Jones has cemented his position as the finest rapper in East Africa, and his fiery statements have ignited a spirited rivalry between the two nations.

Amid the escalating tensions, Khaligraph Jones has extended an olive branch to Tanzanians by issuing an apology.

The rapper explained that his statement about Tanzanian musicians was taken out of context during interviews and was not intended to belittle their talent.

Papa Jones clarified that he was merely defending his country’s music industry when questioned about its status compared to Tanzania’s.

“You know bloggers must always look for the news that will sell so in that aspect there was a conversation that was ongoing and my statement was blown out of context. For the longest time now we cannot dispute the fact that Tanzania music has been superior,” Khaligraph stated In an interview with Wasafi FM.

He went on to acknowledge the thriving Tanzanian music scene, emphasizing that his comments were in the context of an interview and not meant to diminish the achievements of Tanzanian artists.

