Taylor Hinds Siblings: Getting to Know Kaylen Hinds

Taylor Jasmine Hinds is an English professional footballer born on April 25, 1999, in Northampton, England.

She plays primarily as a left-back or left wing-back and is known for her versatility, pace, tough tackling, and ability to contribute creatively in attack.

She has built a solid career in the Women’s Super League (WSL), moving between several top clubs and representing both Jamaica and England at the senior international level after progressing through England’s youth teams.

Hinds began playing football around the age of seven or ten, influenced by a sporty household.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Taylor has a brother named Kaylen Hinds.

Kaylen is also a footballer who previously spent time in the Arsenal Academy

Growing up, she often tagged along to his games and emulated him, which helped spark her own passion for the sport.

Career

Hinds’ senior career began with Arsenal, where she made her debut in a 7-0 FA WSL Cup win over London Bees in October 2017.

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She had limited first-team opportunities there and moved to Everton in January 2018 alongside teammate Chloe Kelly.

At Everton, she gained valuable experience, making 24 league appearances over two and a half seasons.

In July 2020, she joined Liverpool, where she truly flourished.

She played a key role in Liverpool’s FA Women’s Championship title win in the 2021/22 season, later becoming vice-captain in 2023 and captaining the side in the absence of Niamh Fahey.

Over five years, she amassed 131 league appearances and eight goals, helping the team achieve a strong fourth-place finish in the WSL during the 2023/24 season.

In July 2025, Hinds returned to Arsenal as a free agent, rejoining the club where her professional journey started.

She has continued to demonstrate her reliability and adaptability across full-back, wing-back, and occasional wider roles.

Internationally, she represented England at U17, U19, and U23 levels, contributing to a bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

She made her senior debut for Jamaica in 2024 before switching back to England in 2025, earning caps including her debut in a win over Australia.

Accolades

With Liverpool, Hinds won the FA Women’s Championship in 2022.

She contributed to Arsenal’s successes following her return, including involvement in their 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup victory.

On the international stage, her standout youth achievement was the bronze medal with England at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

She has also been recognized for her leadership and resilience, such as her handling of an on-pitch incident in 2025, which drew praise from her manager and the wider football community.