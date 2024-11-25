Teddi Mellencamp Has ‘Taken Accountability And Apologized’ For Wrongdoing After Alleged Affair With Horse Trainer

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has spoken out following her split from husband Edwin Arroyave, acknowledging her mistakes and vowing to focus on personal growth.

Mellencamp, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on the end of her marriage and the controversies surrounding it.

“The only person who can change your life is you,” Mellencamp wrote alongside a video of herself working out. “I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong. Now, I have given myself permission to grow and thrive.”

Mellencamp’s statement comes weeks after reports emerged alleging she had an affair with her married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder. The alleged relationship reportedly began in May and contributed to the breakdown of her marriage. Schroeder’s former wife, Karli Postel, was also drawn into the spotlight amid the allegations.

Despite the speculation, Mellencamp has chosen not to share detailed accounts of the events. “I have decided to not pander to the media and tell my side because, in the big scheme of things, [clickbait] means nothing,” she wrote. “This is called being an adult.”

Mellencamp, who shares three children — Cruz, Slate, and Dove — with Arroyave, announced her decision to file for divorce on November 2. In a statement, she emphasized that her children’s wellbeing remains her top priority during this challenging time.

The couple, who married in 2011, had faced previous difficulties in their relationship. Reports also allege that Arroyave was unfaithful in 2015, with an affair that lasted between six months and a year.

