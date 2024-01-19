Thugs Shoot Man in Hand, Steal Phone, Sh65,000 in Riruta

Detectives are looking for a gang that shot and injured a man in the hand during a robbery mission in Riruta area, Nairobi.

The man was shot before he was robbed of his Samsung mobile phone and Sh65,000 he had.

The incident happened on Thursday January 18 morning as the victim walked home.

He told police a gang riding on a motorcycle confronted him as he walked home along Ngina Road.

One of the robbers produced a pistol and shot the man on his left hand and robbed before they rode off to an unknown destination.

He was rushed to Eagles Hospital where he was treated and discharged in fair condition. Police visited the scene and recovered one spent cartridge of 9mm.

No arrest has been made so far.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise amid police operations to tame them.