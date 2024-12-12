Top Security Bosses, MPs Among Those Conferred with Presidential Awards 

Dozens of politicians and security bosses are among those conferred with various awards by president William Ruto.

This is over their distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, the president said.

Among those who received the Second Class Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) include Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Kahariri Charles Muriu, secretary to the cabinet Wanjau Mercy Wangui Kiiru, Deputy Chief Justice Lady Justice Mwilu Philomena Mbete, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, trade Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvuria and Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.

Those who got Third Class Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.) include Army commander Lt. Gen. Tarus David Kimaiyo Chemwaina and top military commanders Lt. Gen. Mwinyikai Juma Shee, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Fatuma Gaiti, Maj. Gen. Otieno Paul Owuor, Maj. Gen. Ng’ang’ a Thomas Njoroge and Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja.

Ruto awarded the First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.) to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, his APS counterpart Gilbert Masengeli, David Karanja, Amos Gatheca, Prof Julius Bitok, Paul Ronoh, Susan Mangeni, Maj. Gen. Mutuku Stephen, Maj. Gen. Nkoimo John Maison, Maj. Gen. Hassan Mohammed Nur, Maj. Gen. Kinuthia Erick Mbugua, Maj. Gen. Burje Abdulkadir Mohammed, Maj. Gen. Kamuri Dennis Nyaga Njue and prisons boss Aranduh Patrick Mwiti.

Others are registrar of judiciary Mokaya Winfridah Boyani, Director of Public Prosecutions Ingonga Renson Mulele, MPs Wanjala Raphael Bitta Sauti, Kangogo David Bowen, Musau Vincent Musyoka, Kimani Francis Kuria and Mnene Lydia Haika Mizighi.

Others are Shurie Abdi Omar, Yussuf Adan Haji, Tongoyo Gabriel Koshal, Kariuki George Macharia Mutunga John Kanyuithia, Waweru John Kiarie, Koech Nelson, Lochakapong Peter, Karani Stephen Wachira, Njiru Eric Muchangi Karemba, Mumo Rose Museo, Mulu Makali and Sitienei Janet Jepkemboi.

The other beneficiaries include senator Edwin Sifuna, Naicca Johnson Manya, Osotsi Godfrey Atieno, Wakili Hillary Kiprotich Sigei, Chepkoech Joyce Korir, King’ola Patrick Makau, Gitau Faith Wairimu, Mohamed Mohamed Ali, Okong’o Erick Mogeni, Muthama Johnson Nduya, Amolo Rachel Ameso, Mose Shadrack John, Nelson Jack Wanami Wamboka, Allan Chesang Kiprotich, Menda Gataya Mo’Fire, Paul Karungo Thang wa, Fatuma Zainabu Mohamed Shah P a n k a j, Mwaura Anthony Ng’ang’a and Ruto’s private secretary Maiyo Reuben Kirwa.

Those who received the Third Class of Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.) include justices Onyango Maureen Atieno, Kabucho Caroline Njeri, Wachira Letizia Muthoni, Olwande Everlyne Sylvia, Justice Ombwayo Antony Oteng’o, Maina Esther Nyambura and Justice Mabeya Alfred.