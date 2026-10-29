Two arrested over murder in robbery in Kibera

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a murder and a separate stabbing incident reported in Lindi, Kibra, Nairobi County, following an intelligence-led operation by detectives.

The incidents, which occurred on the morning of October 23, 2026, left one man dead and another nursing serious stab wounds after separate encounters with assailants as they made their way to work, police said.

In the first incident, 49-year-old Jacob Odhiambo Alube was fatally attacked by thugs who robbed him of his valuables, including his mobile phone.

When he attempted to resist the robbery, the assailants turned on him, stabbing him in the chest and left thigh before fleeing, leaving him dead at the scene.

Police officers who responded to the scene found his body lying in a pool of blood, with bloodstains several metres away suggesting a fierce struggle had taken place.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed the scene. The body was subsequently moved to Nairobi Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident reported the same morning, another man, identified as 58-year-old Juma Jared, was attacked and stabbed multiple times by two assailants. He sustained injuries to his upper left arm, the left side of his chest and lower left back.

Good Samaritans rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, from where he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further treatment.

He is reported to be in fair and stable condition. Nothing was stolen from him during the attack.

Following the two incidents, detectives launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacks and identify those responsible.

Through intelligence-led work, detectives conducted an operation in the Kingstone area of Lindi, Kibra, arresting two suspects: Abdizar Suleiman and Stephen Litari Hussein.

The duo were detained pending arraignment.