Two jailed for 40 years over killing of former Kilifi DG Kamto in Nyali

A Mombasa court sentenced two convicts to lengthy prison terms over the murder former Kilifi Deputy Governor Ken Kamto in an armed robbery at his home in Nyali.

Julius Gitonga received 40 years and Joseph Mukabana got 30 years after they were found guilty for robbery with violence and murder.

Gitonga and Mukabana were found guilty of three counts of robbery with violence, contrary to Section 296(2) of the Penal Code.

Gitonga was also convicted of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a valid certificate, in violation of the Firearms Act.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate, Yusuf Abdalla Shikanda, stated Gitonga will serve more time in jail.

“The first convict (Gitonga) shall serve additional sentences for robbery as he was responsible for shooting and killing the deceased in cold blood.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), represented by Assistant Director Ngina Mutua, informed the court that the two men, armed with a pistol, robbed the family of Kamto at their Nyali residence in Mombasa of valuables, including three mobile phones, in 2018, before shooting Kamto.

Prosecution presented evidence from 24 witnesses, including Kamto’s wife, their house help, police officers, a firearms examiner, a ballistics expert, a government analyst, and cybercrime expert.

“No punishment can restore the life of the deceased. However, the court must deliver a clear message that crime does not pay. After considering all the relevant factors, including the Probation Officer’s recommendation, I agree that a non-custodial sentence is not viable,” remarked Shikanda.

When determining the sentence, the court took into account the severity of the crime, the age of the convicts, their status as first-time offenders, and the fact that the offense carries a potential death penalty.