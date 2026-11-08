UDA endorses Aruasa for Kitutu Chache South as Nyakundi rallies support for Ruto’s development agenda

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates have endorsed Kevin Aruasa’s bid for the Kitutu Chache South parliamentary seat, as the ruling party steps up grassroots mobilisation in Kisii County ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The endorsement came during a meeting at Aruasa’s residence in Mesocho, attended by UDA Party Treasurer and Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi, who used the occasion to rally residents behind President William Ruto’s development agenda.

Aruasa, a former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) member who recently defected to UDA, said Kitutu Chache South stood to benefit from closer cooperation with the national government.

He argued that political leadership should prioritise development and improving livelihoods rather than partisan competition.

“Politics should ultimately be about improving people’s lives. We cannot afford to remain on the sidelines when development opportunities are available. We must work with the government of the day to ensure Kitutu Chache South gets its fair share of development,” Aruasa said.

However, Nyakundi made it clear that the endorsement did not amount to an automatic ticket, declaring that UDA would not implement zoning arrangements in Kisii County.

The legislator said the party intended to field candidates in all elective positions and would allow interested aspirants to compete through its nomination process.

“UDA will not zone Kisii County. We are going to field candidates in all elective positions. Anyone interested in contesting on the party’s ticket should prepare to face the nomination process,” he said.

“There is absolutely no reason to stop Kenyans of goodwill who want to be leaders.”

The remarks leave the Kitutu Chache South race open to other UDA aspirants despite Aruasa’s endorsement by local party delegates.

Nyakundi also defended President Ruto’s development record, citing major road infrastructure projects that he said would transform connectivity and economic activity across the Gusii region.

He pointed to the planned expansion of the Mau Summit-Rironi highway, arguing that the project would benefit Kisii through its connection to Kericho.

He also cited plans to expand the Sotik-Kisii highway into a six-lane road, with three lanes on either side, saying improved connectivity would reduce travel time, ease transportation of agricultural produce and stimulate commercial activities.

The mobilisation meeting comes ahead of President Ruto’s anticipated development tour of Nyamira and Kisii counties, where several infrastructure, energy, health and industrial projects are lined up for launch and inspection.

In Nyamira, the President’s itinerary includes an interdenominational church service at Nyamaiya Stadium, inspection of an ICT hub in Nyamira town and the launch of the Bondeni-Magombo Road.

He is also expected to flag off a last-mile electricity connectivity project at Makairo Market, launch construction of the Tombe-Isinta-Mokomoni Road and flag off another electricity connectivity project.

The programme further includes the launch of construction works at Magwagwa Stadium in North Mugirango Constituency.

In Kisii, Ruto is expected to commission Kenya Medical Training College facilities at Marani and Ibeno, inspect affordable housing developments and assess progress on the Nyabisiongororo-Sameta Junction Road and the modern market at Ogembo.

The President is also scheduled to visit Bomachoge Borabu, where he will officially open Tongeri Industrial Park and preside over the handover of a school bus to St Mary’s Nyabiore Girls Secondary School.

The planned tour comes as UDA leaders intensify efforts to expand the party’s grassroots presence in the Gusii region, which has traditionally been associated with opposition politics.

Nyakundi maintained that closer cooperation with the national government would position Kisii to attract more development resources, urging residents to support the administration’s infrastructure and economic transformation agenda.