Details of charity Ngilu’s meeting with Gachagua at Wamunyoro residence

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, visited former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence, where they discussed Kenya’s political future and lessons from the 2002 National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) campaign.

In a social media statement following the meeting, Gachagua described Ngilu as one of the architects of the NARC dream, which brought together political leaders who eventually ended the Kenya African National Union (KANU) regime.

He said Ngilu, together with the late President Mwai Kibaki and the late Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa, crafted the political strategy that led to NARC’s victory in the 2002 General Election.

“This morning, I benefited greatly from Ngilu’s wisdom as she took me through how NARC was crafted and implemented,” Gachagua stated.

The former Deputy President said Ngilu shared insights into the political strategies they employed at the time and discussed what opposition leaders could do to remove what he described as agents of corruption and impunity from power.

He added that the discussions had given him valuable lessons on how to steer the country towards prosperity.

“The lessons I have learnt will be very instrumental. I assure the Kenyan people that I am more knowledgeable, and I can clearly see light at the end of the tunnel,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua also drew parallels between the current political environment and the 2002 elections, when opposition parties united behind Kibaki to defeat the then ruling KANU party.

“We have a 2002 moment, and our promise is that we shall identify one presidential candidate who will win by a landslide,” he said.

His remarks point to a possible opposition unity strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the selection of a single presidential candidate emerging as a key consideration.

Since his impeachment as Deputy President in October 2024, Gachagua has remained an influential figure in opposition politics.

His political engagements have intensified, particularly following his return from the United States, where he has held meetings with several opposition leaders.

Among those he has met are Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.