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    Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Jesang Mitei Among Five Shortlisted for CEO Position

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    TSC Advertises ICT and Fleet Management Positions

    Acting Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Jesang Mitei is among five candidates shortlisted for the position of Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the commission.

    Mitei is seeking to secure the position on a substantive basis following the exit of former CEO Dr Nancy Macharia on June 1, 2025.

    Macharia, who was the first woman to head the commission, served in the position from July 2015 until her departure.

    The TSC advertised the vacant position on September 29, 2026, with the application window closing on October 30, 2026.

    According to the commission, a total of 124 candidates applied for the position.

    Besides Mitei, the other shortlisted candidates are Cheptumo Ayabei, Robert Odette, Lawrence Ngai Kaburu and Farah Abdi Saman.

    The five candidates will undergo interviews on November 16, 2026, at the Teachers Service Commission Building.

    The interviews will be conducted on the third floor of the commission’s Tower building.

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