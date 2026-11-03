Linda Mwananchi Claims Arrest of Trans Nzoia MCA Obed Mwale is Politically Motivated

The Linda Mwananchi movement has condemned the arrest of Trans Nzoia County Assembly Deputy Speaker and Matisi Ward MCA Obed Mwale, describing it as politically motivated.

Mwale, who is also the movement’s Senate aspirant for Trans Nzoia County, was arrested by armed police officers in Kitale on Monday and later taken to Kapenguria Police Station in West Pokot County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Linda Mwananchi Head of Communication and National Secretariat Pauline Njoroge said the arrest was part of a wider scheme to intimidate and silence the movement’s leaders.

According to the police, Mwale is accused of funding criminal activities and organising goons.

However, Njoroge rejected the allegations, claiming they were politically motivated and intended to undermine Mwale’s political ambitions.

“We reject these allegations as politically motivated and intended to intimidate and silence Obed, a very popular candidate who is challenging UDA’s Allan Chesang,” Pauline said.

The movement claimed Mwale’s arrest followed a growing pattern of harassment and intimidation targeting its leaders and individuals working closely with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

It demanded justice and called for Mwale’s immediate release, while condemning what it described as arbitrary arrests and intimidation of its leaders and supporters.

“We demand justice and Obed’s immediate release. We condemn the use of arbitrary arrests and intimidation against our leaders and supporters,” the statement read.

The movement further vowed to continue its political activities despite what it termed as harassment.

“Despite this harassment, we will soldier on, more determined than ever to remove Ruto from office, reclaim our rights and freedoms, and restore the rule of law and constitutional order in our country,” Njoroge said.