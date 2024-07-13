fbpx
    UFC Flyweight Tracy Cortez Chops Off Hair To Make Weight For Fight

    Tracy Cortez made weight for her UFC main event by cutting off a portion of her hair.

    Cortez needed to lose roughly half a pound to reach the required 126 lbs for her flyweight bout against Rose Namajunas.

    She weighed in exactly at 126 lbs after cutting her hair and posed for the cameras holding the clipped hair.

    Cortez, 30, will face Namajunas in the main event Saturday night in Denver. Namajunas was initially set to fight Maycee Barber, but Barber withdrew due to health issues.

    Speaking to ESPN afterward, Cortez said, “What was it, .5 pounds? I was like, ‘No hesitation. We’ll do whatever it takes. This is a big opportunity.'”

    Cortez boasts an impressive 11-1 record in her MMA career with 11 consecutive wins. Despite this, Namajunas (12-6) is the betting favorite at minus-200.

    The UFC returns to Denver for the first time in six years with a card at Ball Arena headlined by Namajunas and Cortez. Namajunas, a former strawweight champion, aims to climb the contender rankings in the flyweight division.

    The 32-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas in March after losing her divisional debut last fall.

     

