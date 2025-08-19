US Embassy in Nairobi issues security alert over possible terror attack

The US embassy in Nairobi Tuesday issued a security alert over a possible terrorist attack.

The embassy called on its citizens to exercise personal security and situational awareness.

The most possible targeted areas are high traffic areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya, the alert said.

The alert was issued on Tuesday August 19, 2025.

The alert said terrorist groups, such as al-Shabaab, are an ongoing and persistent threat not only in Kenya as a whole, but also in Nairobi.

“Locations such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists continue to be attractive targets.”

“Terrorist groups can attack with little to no warning,” the alert added.

While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversary dates of prior attacks such as August 7th, September 11th, September 21st Westgate Mall attack, and the October 7th Hamas attack against Israel, it said.

The embassy asked its citizens to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/foreigners, review their personal security plans, be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, avoid protest areas and demonstrations, avoid crowds and keep a low profile.

It is not clear on the nature of threat detected so far.

The message had been shared with the Kenyan authorities and efforts are being made to ensure no attack takes place.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism in many occasions.

Kenyan security agencies have managed to contain the attacks from happening in urban areas. The terrorists have been attacking areas near the Kenya-Somalia border.

This has affected operations and development at large.

Kenya has increased operations in the area which have reduced the attacks.