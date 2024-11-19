Government Announces Venues For Nationwide Overseas Job Recruitment Drive

The government has announced a nationwide recruitment drive for overseas job opportunities starting Wednesday, November 20.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua revealed that the exercise will kick off at the Machakos Training Institute for the Blind and aims to connect Kenyans with employment opportunities abroad.

Mutua explained that the recruitment process will cover all 47 counties, with the initial phase focusing on 31 counties. Kenyans with the required qualifications are encouraged to visit recruitment centers in their respective counties to participate.

Also Read: CS Alfred Mutua Announces Nationwide Overseas Job Recruitment Program

The recruitment drive will focus on filling positions such as housekeeping, mechanics, electrical engineering, cargo handling, livestock foremanship, and construction work. Mutua urged Kenyans to spread the word about the initiative to ensure maximum participation.

Venues For Nationwide Overseas Job Recruitment

“If you are interested in any of the specified jobs and meet the qualifications, please plan to attend at the designated venue in your home county. Share this information with your family and friends,” he said.

The announcement follows the successful conclusion of the first phase of the recruitment process in Nairobi, where 3,247 Kenyans were selected for overseas jobs under a Qatar employment initiative. Of these, nearly 1,500 individuals have already received offer letters and are finalizing their travel documentation.

“During the first phase of the Qatar initiative, 3,247 Kenyans were selected out of the 8,000 available positions. I am pleased to report that nearly 1,500 of them have already received their offer letters,” Mutua said.

The Labour CS highlighted the involvement of key government agencies in the recruitment process to ensure its efficiency and transparency. These include the National Employment Authority (NEA), the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), and licensed recruitment agencies.

“To ensure this recruitment drive is accessible to all, we are working closely with NEA, NITA, and licensed recruitment agencies,” he added.