Volleyball Legend Janet Wanja To Be Laid To Rest Today

Kenyan volleyball icon Janet Wanja will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Lang’ata Cemetery, Nairobi, on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Wanja, celebrated as one of the country’s finest setters, succumbed to gallbladder cancer on Friday, December 27, 2024, after a prolonged battle with the illness. Her passing was announced by the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), where she served with distinction for over two decades.

During a requiem service held on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Arena, President William Ruto paid glowing tribute to the volleyball legend.

“Janet Wanja was a gifted and entertaining volleyball star. She was arguably one of the finest sportswomen who broke barriers to beat records,” President Ruto said. “Wanja was humble yet a tireless giant whose mental strength and discipline were unmatched. Kenya is lucky to have had such a great lady who served with honour, zeal, and dedication.”

As a gesture of support, President Ruto donated Ksh500,000 to Wanja’s family. The Sports Ministry also contributed Ksh500,000 to assist with funeral arrangements.

KVF President Charles Nyaberi expressed deep sorrow over Wanja’s passing, describing her as an iconic figure in Kenyan volleyball. “The Kenya Volleyball Federation is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved star, iconic veteran setter Janet Wanja Mungai, after a courageous battle with gallbladder cancer,” he said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta also joined in mourning Wanja, describing her as a trailblazer who inspired young athletes with her exceptional talent and dedication.

“Janet Wanja was not just a great athlete; she was a symbol of strength, hard work, and commitment. Her story motivated many young players, and her legacy will always be remembered by sports fans across the country,” Uhuru said.

Wanja’s volleyball journey began at Mukumu Girls High School, where she shone at the National Schools Championships. She later played for clubs like KCB and Kenya Pipeline, leaving a mark with her skill and leadership.

In 2024, she took on a new role as the Malkia Strikers Team Trainer, guiding the team to the Paris Olympics and the World Challenger Cup in the Philippines.