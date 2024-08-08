What Is George Clooney’s Net Worth And Salary?

George Clooney is an American actor, screenwriter, director, entrepreneur, and activist with a net worth of $500 million. Despite being one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, the bulk of Clooney’s fortune comes from his business ventures, notably Casamigos Tequila, which he co-founded. In 2017, Clooney and his partners sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion.

Early Life

George Timothy Clooney was born on May 6, 1961, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Nina Bruce, a beauty queen and city councilwoman, and Nick Clooney, a former anchorman and TV host. Raised Roman Catholic, Clooney has identified as somewhat agnostic in adulthood. He attended Blessed Sacrament School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, before the family moved to Mason, Ohio. Returning to Kentucky, Clooney developed Bell’s Palsy in the seventh grade, a condition that partially paralyzes the face but resolved after a year. He was an avid basketball and baseball player and tried out for the Cincinnati Reds after high school but did not make the team. Clooney attended Northern Kentucky University from 1979 to 1981, majoring in broadcast journalism but did not graduate.

Career

After moving to Los Angeles, Clooney lived in his car, which was parked in the driveway of his famous aunt, singer Rosemary Clooney’s Beverly Hills mansion. He won minor roles in television shows like “The Facts of Life,” “Roseanne,” and “The Golden Girls.”

Breakthrough

Clooney’s first major role was in the sitcom “E/R” in 1984. His star-making role came in 1994 as Dr. Doug Ross on NBC’s drama “ER.” While on “ER,” he appeared in films like “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “One Fine Day,” and “Out of Sight.” He also played Batman in “Batman & Robin.” Clooney appeared in 109 episodes of “ER” from 1994 to 1999, and again in 2000 and 2009, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor.

Hollywood Career

George Clooney is a highly sought-after A-List actor in the entertainment industry. He earns at least $20 million per film role, excluding back-end royalties and residuals. Clooney rose to prominence in the 1990s as Dr. Doug Ross on the hit medical drama “ER.” He transitioned to film, starring in “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “Out of Sight,” and “Three Kings.” His critically acclaimed roles include “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “The Perfect Storm.”

Clooney’s success continued with the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise and his directorial debut, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” He earned Academy Award nominations for “Syriana” and “Michael Clayton,” winning Best Supporting Actor for “Syriana.” His directorial works, such as “Good Night, and Good Luck” and “The Ides of March,” also garnered praise. Clooney co-founded Smokehouse Pictures and is involved in various humanitarian causes, using his celebrity status to raise awareness about political and social issues. Notable later works include “Up in the Air,” “The Descendants,” “Gravity,” and “The Midnight Sky,” which he also directed. Clooney is one of only two people, along with Walt Disney, to have been nominated for Academy Awards in six different categories.

George Clooney Earnings from Casamigos Tequila

In 2013, Clooney co-founded Casamigos Tequila with Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman. Initially launched as a private label for friends and family, it became a public label in 2013. On June 21, 2017, the trio sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion. They received $700 million in cash and $300 million in bonuses based on performance goals. Assuming a three-way split, Clooney’s pre-tax share was about $230 million, and after taxes, around $150 million.

After “ER”

After leaving “ER” in 1999, Clooney enjoyed box office successes, including “Ocean’s 11” in 2001. He starred in “The Perfect Storm” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” in 2000 and reprised his role in “Ocean’s 12” and “Ocean’s 13.” In 2005, Clooney won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Syriana.” He was also nominated for writing and directing “Good Night, and Good Luck,” becoming the first person in Oscar history to be nominated for directing one film and acting in another in the same year.

Clooney continued to receive critical praise for “The Men Who Stare at Goats,” “Up in the Air,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Descendants,” “The Ides of March,” and “Argo.” He co-starred with Sandra Bullock in “Gravity” in 2013 and received the 2018 AFI Life Achievement Award. After a four-year absence from acting, Clooney returned in the 2019 science fiction film “The Midnight Sky” and directed the Amazon Prime Video film “The Tender Bar” with Ben Affleck. In 2021, Clooney reunited with Brad Pitt for an untitled thriller written and directed by Jon Watts, and in 2022, he reunited with Julia Roberts for the rom-com “Ticket to Paradise.”

Personal Life

Clooney is active in political causes, including the conflict in Darfur, Sudan, and fundraising for relief after the 2010 Haiti earthquake. He is heavily involved with the Not On Our Watch project. In 2020, George and his wife donated $100,000 to three Lebanese charities after a deadly explosion in Beirut.

George married Talia Balsam in 1989, but they divorced in 1993. Clooney lived with his pet pig, Max, until Max’s death in 2006. In 2014, Clooney became engaged to British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, and they married on September 27, 2014, in Venice. The couple had twins, Ella and Alexander, on July 6, 2017. In 2020, Clooney revealed that the twins speak Italian fluently despite neither parent speaking the language.

George Clooney Salary

For his 19 episodes on “Sisters,” Clooney earned $40,000 per appearance, totaling $760,000. He earned $100,000 per episode of “ER,” totaling around $11 million. Notable salaries include $2 million for “The Monuments Men,” $3 million for “The Peacemaker,” $3 million for “One Fine Day,” $8 million for “The Perfect Storm,” $10 million each for “Out of Sight” and “Batman & Robin,” $15 million each for “Intolerable Cruelty” and “Ocean’s Thirteen,” $20 million for “Ocean’s Eleven,” and $20 million plus revenue share for “Gravity.” In total, Clooney has earned around $200 million before taxes from his film and TV career alone.

George Clooney Nespresso Paycheck

Since 2013, Clooney has appeared in commercials for Nespresso, earning $40 million from this endorsement deal.

Skipped $35 Million Paycheck

In December 2021, Clooney revealed he was offered $35 million for a single day’s work shooting a commercial for an airline owned by an unnamed country. After discussing it with Amal, they decided the money “wasn’t worth it,” so he declined the offer.

Real Estate

George and Amal own multiple properties worldwide, including the famed Villa Oleander on Italy’s Lake Como, purchased in 2002 for $30 million. The 18th-century home features 15 bedrooms, a private swimming pool, a tennis court, a full gym, landscaped gardens, and more. In September 2023, rumors suggested the Clooneys were looking to sell Villa Oleander for $100 million.

Other properties include a six-bedroom mansion in Studio City, California, purchased for $2.2 million in 1995, likely worth $10+ million today, a $7 million property in Berkshire, England, and an apartment in New York City. In July 2021, the Clooneys bought a vineyard near Brignoles, France, including an 18th-century manor for $7.5 million. In total, their real estate portfolio is worth $100 million.

