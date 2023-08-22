Who Is Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo? Meet The Catalyst Of Financial Transformation, The New KRA Commissioner General

Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo has assumed the pivotal role of Commissioner General at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), embarking on a mission to drive strategic financial change and amplify the potential of transformative market opportunities.

A seasoned corporate and public finance professional, Wattanga brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

Known for his comprehensive analysis of evolving market dynamics and their potential impacts, he is a staunch advocate of systematic evaluation and optimization.

Humphrey Wattanga Career Journey

Wattanga’s journey to this prominent role has been characterized by a remarkable trajectory.

Also Read: Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo Appointed As New Commissioner General Of KRA

His recent six-year tenure as Commissioner and Vice Chair of the Commission on Revenue Allocation underscored his dedication to fiscal progress.

During this time, he concurrently held the position of Managing Director at Meghraj Capital Group, a testament to his multifaceted expertise.

Having cultivated over two decades of international experience in corporate finance, Wattanga ‘s proficiency in mobilizing capital and structuring financial transactions spans both public and private sectors.

His forward-looking perspective extends to leveraging technology for enhanced efficiency and targeted outcomes.

Wattanga’s impact reverberates across diverse arenas. He played a significant role in conceiving and implementing a groundbreaking mobile gateway platform, linking Kenya’s mobile money platforms with the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

This innovative platform served as the launchpad for the M-Akiba bond, marking a watershed moment in Kenya’s financial landscape.

At the Commission on Revenue Allocation, he orchestrated a comprehensive performance review of county revenue collection systems. His leadership spearheaded a collaborative initiative, culminating in the development of an integrated county revenue management system.

Beyond his financial acumen, Wattanga has championed climate-conscious investments. As a member of the investment committee of Kenya Climate Ventures (KCV), he contributed to a pioneering platform supporting small and medium-sized enterprises with climate-smart solutions.

Humphrey Wattanga Education Background

Wattanga’s academic achievements parallel his professional ascendancy. A product of educational excellence, he secured a top 20 position in Kenya’s 1986 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam at Uhuru Estate Primary School.

His pursuit of excellence continued at Alliance High School, where he clinched the top position nationwide in the 1990 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

He pursued Biochemical Sciences at Harvard University, graduating with honors after cloning a gene pivotal in genetic-switching mechanisms.

His intellectual journey continued at the Wharton School of Business, where he earned a Master of Business Administration in Information Systems Strategy and Economics under the esteemed Nelson Mandela Hope Worldwide scholarship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...