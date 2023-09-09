Who Is Mangosuthu Buthelezi? A Complex Legacy Of South African Politics And Leadership

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a prominent figure in South African politics, has passed away at the age of 95.

Known for his role in founding and leading the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Buthelezi was a central figure in Zulu nationalist politics and a prominent tribal chief.

His death was confirmed by his political party and family, who stated that he peacefully passed away at his home.

Buthelezi’s legacy is a complex one, characterized by both admiration and controversy. Some saw him as a “Zulu warlord and zealot,” while others regarded him as a respected elder statesman.

His political journey was marked by a bitter and violent feud with the African National Congress (ANC), which led to a period of intense black-on-black violence in the 1980s and 1990s, resulting in thousands of deaths in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Born on August 27, 1928, in Mahlabathini, near Ulundi, Buthelezi was destined for leadership from birth.

His mother, a senior Zulu princess, and his father, a local tribal chief, bestowed upon him a strong sense of heritage and leadership.

Also Read: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Dies Aged 95

Buthelezi’s early activism led him to join the ANC youth league in 1948, where he worked alongside future African leaders like Robert Mugabe and Kenneth Kaunda.

However, his expulsion from Fort Hare University due to his involvement in political activities set the stage for his return to Mahlabathini, where he took up his hereditary position as a tribal chief.

As apartheid-era policies sought to create Bantustans for Black South Africans, Buthelezi was chosen to lead the KwaZulu Bantustan.

Though reluctant at first, he took on the role, making him a key political figure in the region. His decision to revive Inkatha Yenkululeko Yesizwe, a cultural organization, marked his departure from the ANC.

The rift between Buthelezi and the ANC deepened when the ANC wanted to co-opt Inkatha into its confrontational approach against apartheid.

Buthelezi’s refusal led to a bitter feud, with apartheid strategists exploiting the division to incite black-on-black violence.

Buthelezi’s leadership and the IFP’s political influence remained prominent, even as the party faced significant challenges and internal divisions. He continued to lead the IFP for 44 uninterrupted years, making it one of the largest parties in KwaZulu.

In 2011, the IFP faced a near-decline into obscurity when a faction led by Zanele KaMagwaza Msibi broke away to form the National Freedom Party (NFP). Buthelezi and the IFP embarked on a rebuilding process, culminating in his retirement in 2019, with Velenkosini Hlabisa taking over party leadership.

Despite his retirement, Buthelezi remained the face of the IFP and played a crucial role in its resurgence, particularly in local government elections, where the party surprisingly outperformed the ANC in many KwaZulu-Natal municipalities.

Buthelezi’s legacy extended beyond politics. He was a vocal advocate in the fight against HIV/AIDS when the South African government was initially hesitant to roll out life-saving antiretroviral drugs. He publicly disclosed that his daughter and son had succumbed to the disease, helping to reduce stigma.

Throughout his life, Buthelezi maintained strong friendships with prominent figures, including the late Margaret Thatcher and the Oppenheimer family. His friendship with the Oppenheimers led to the establishment of the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, Durban.

Buthelezi’s career included notable achievements, such as delivering the longest legislative speech, spanning two days, and serving as the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation under three Zulu kings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...