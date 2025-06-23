Woah Vicky Age: How Old Is Instagram Star Victoria Waldrip?

Victoria Waldrip, popularly known online as Woah Vicky, is 25 years old as of 2025. She was born on March 7, 2000, in Atlanta, Georgia, under the Pisces zodiac sign. Known for her bold personality and viral online presence, Woah Vicky rose to fame through social media—especially Instagram and YouTube—where she built a loyal fan base by posting meme-driven content, luxury fashion photos, and unfiltered opinions on trending topics.

Woah Vicky Age 25 (2025) Date of Birth March 7, 2000 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia Birth Sign Pisces Father Steve Waldrip Mother Carla Johnson Sister Stephanie Waldrip Career Modeling

Early Life

Woah Vicky grew up in Georgia, raised by her father Steve Waldrip, a professional homebuilder, and her mother Carla Johnson. She is of African-American descent and has an older sister, Stephanie Waldrip, a New York-based fashion designer and founder of the “Waldrip NYC” fashion label. Vicky completed her high school education through Penn Foster High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania, via remote learning.

Her interest in modeling and performing began at a young age. Before her rise to fame, she briefly worked in the hospitality industry but shifted focus to digital platforms after receiving her father’s advice to pursue a more appropriate career path.

Career and Rise to Fame

Woah Vicky launched her online persona through her original Instagram handle woahhvicky, later changing it to imwoahvicky. Her page quickly caught attention for its combination of meme-inspired posts, fashion-forward photos—often featuring Gucci—and outspoken views. Despite facing criticism and being labeled “Disgusting Vicky” by some, her unapologetic and often humorous content helped her gain massive traction online.

She became widely known after celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Chief Keef began reposting her content. Capitalizing on the momentum, she launched a YouTube channel where viral videos like Learn to Twerk and My Ancestry Story boosted her visibility even further.

Vicky’s online influence grew rapidly. By 2025, she had over 3.1 million Instagram followers, more than 1.13 million subscribers on YouTube, and around 4.4 million followers on TikTok. Her content focuses on fashion, humor, cultural commentary, and personal vlogs, drawing both admiration and controversy.

Woah Vicky Net Worth in 2025

As of early 2025, Woah Vicky’s net worth is estimated at $3 million. She earns primarily through monetized social media posts, brand endorsements, YouTube ad revenue, and partnerships. Despite her young age, she achieved financial independence in her early twenties, proving her ability to turn internet fame into a successful business venture.

Her online earnings have steadily grown since 2022, when her net worth was estimated at around $1.5 million. She reportedly earns over $100,000 annually from various revenue streams.

Woah Vicky Relationships

Woah Vicky’s dating life has also kept fans intrigued. She publicly dated Instagram star Deivys Nicola in 2020 and began a relationship with social media personality John Gabbana in 2021, though the couple eventually parted ways. In the past, she also dated influencer Papi JJ but ended things after alleging infidelity.

Woah Vicky Age

Woah Vicky is 25 years old by 2025. She was born on March 7, 2000. Top of Form

Also Read: Elisabeth Moss Siblings: All About Derek Moss