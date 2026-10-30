Woman dies after bee attack at Trans Nzoia ADC farm

A 60-year-old woman died after a swarm of bees attacked approximately 50 people collecting leftover maize at the Katuke Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) farm in Kwanza Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at around 2:06 pm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the swarm, reportedly hiding among leftover maize stalks, attacked the group as they collected maize remnants following the harvest.

The victims fled in an attempt to escape the bees. However, the woman, identified as Jesca Mongina Moenga, collapsed after sustaining multiple stings and died at the scene.

She was rushed to PowerPlus Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. Her body was later transferred to Kijana Wamalwa Hospital mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination.

More than 10 other victims received treatment at Twiga Health Centre and were discharged in stable condition.

Police said the identities of the other victims had yet to be established and would be provided once available.

Authorities have not yet provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the bee attack.

Meanwhile, police in Kwanza Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County, are investigating the discovery of the body of an unidentified man in KCC Forest, within the Lion area.

The body was discovered on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, police said.

The deceased was half-naked, partially decomposed and appeared severely malnourished. Police reported that no visible external injuries were observed on the body.

The scene was processed and photographed before the body was transferred to Kitale District Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination and identification.

The cause of death and the circumstances under which the man died remain unknown as investigations continue.