Xander Schauffele has steadily built a successful career on the global golf stage, with an estimated net worth of $14 million. Known for his consistency in major tournaments and calm demeanor under pressure, Schauffele has turned his talent into a solid financial portfolio through tournament winnings and endorsements.

Xander Schauffele Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth Oct 25, 1993 Place of Birth San Diego, California, U.S.

Career Earnings

Since turning professional in 2015, Schauffele has earned millions competing on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.

His early breakthrough came in 2017 when he captured the Greenbrier Classic, marking his first PGA Tour victory. That same year, he made history by winning the Tour Championship, becoming the first rookie ever to claim the title.

Over the years, he has added several high-profile finishes and wins to his résumé, including:

Victory at the WGC-HSBC Champions

Multiple top finishes in majors, including strong showings at The Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open

These consistent performances have ensured a steady flow of prize money and long-term financial growth.

Olympic Gold

One of the defining moments of Schauffele’s career came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he won the gold medal in men’s golf. The victory elevated his global profile and solidified his status as one of the sport’s elite competitors.

Endorsements

While not as commercially dominant as some of golf’s biggest stars, Schauffele has still secured endorsement deals that contribute significantly to his net worth. His reputation for consistency and professionalism has made him an attractive partner for golf and lifestyle brands.

As his profile continues to rise, his endorsement earnings are expected to grow alongside his on-course success.

Career

Schauffele is widely respected for his all-around game and ability to perform on the biggest stages. Some of his key achievements include:

Winning the Tour Championship as a rookie

Olympic gold medalist

Multiple PGA and European Tour victories

Regular contender in major championships

His composure and precision have often placed him among the most reliable performers in elite tournaments.

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