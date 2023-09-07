13 Killed In Road Accident On Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

At least 13 people were Thursday killed while three others were injured following a road accident at Ndii area in Voi, Taita Taveta County on the Nairobi – Mombasa Highway.

OCPD Bernstein Shari said 12 passengers died on the spot after the matatu they were traveling in collided head-on with a truck.

One died in hospital, police said.

The incident happened at about 4pm, he said.

The 14-seater matatu belonging to Chania Genesis Sacco was heading towards Mombasa from Nairobi while the cargo truck was heading in the opposite direction.

The three injured victims were rushed to Moi Referral Hospital in Voi as investigations into the incident continue.

This is the latest such accident to happen on the highway.

Dozens of people have been killed and others wounded in separate accidents in the past weeks.

The road is notorious for fatal accidents, claiming more than 3,000 lives annually according to official data.

