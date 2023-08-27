in WORLD NEWS

At Least 7 People Injured In Boston Parade Shooting, Police Say

At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade, police said.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Several arrests were made and firearms recovered, police said.

The shooting occurred during the Jouvert Parade, which is part of the city’s Caribbean carnival, according to Boston Police Sgt. Det. John Boyle.

Read: Racist Gunman Kills Three Black People in Florida Store

Police said emergency calls started to come in around 7.45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

A spokesperson for the Boston Medical Center referred CNN to police for information on the incident.

The city’s annual Caribbean carnival was expected to take place with two separate parades on Saturday in the area, according to a local traffic advisory.

The daylong carnival, which dates to 1973, usually draws thousands of people for a cultural celebration that includes a steelpan competition and a masquerade ball, according to its website.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Written by KahawaTungu Reporter

Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

bomet pastor arrested with school girl

71 Ethiopians Arrested in Suspected Human Trafficking in Machakos

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Wins Second Term In Disputed Vote