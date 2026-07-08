Alex Freeman Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind American Soccer Player

Alexander Michael Freeman, born on August 9, 2004, in Baltimore, Maryland, is an American professional soccer player who currently plays as a right-back, right winger, or center back for La Liga club Villarreal and the United States men’s national team.

He rose through the ranks of the Orlando City academy as a homegrown talent before making a high-profile move to Europe.

Freeman has quickly established himself as a versatile and dynamic defender known for his athleticism, goal contributions from the back, and composure on the ball.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alex comes from a blended, sports-oriented family with several siblings who have supported his journey.

He has two younger brothers, Tyler and Josh, both of whom play soccer.

As of 2026, Tyler was 16 years old and Josh was 14.

Freeman has spoken about his desire to set a strong example for them, especially given their shared passion for the game.

On his father’s side and through family connections, Freeman has an older stepsister, Diamond Spaulding, with whom he is particularly close.

Diamond, a former track and field athlete who competed at Texas A&M, gained viral fame during the 2026 FIFA World Cup when she referred to Alex as her “lil brother” playing for the US team in a TikTok comment, leading to the affectionate nickname “Diamond’s little brother” among fans.

He also has an older stepbrother, Jordan Greene, making him one of five siblings across the blended family branches.

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Career

Freeman’s soccer journey began under the guidance of his stepfather, Jake Hinkle, who introduced him to the sport at a young age.

He attended American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida, and played for Weston FC before joining the Orlando City academy in 2020.

Despite initial challenges, including moving away from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, he excelled in the youth setup, notably contributing significantly to the team’s MLS Next Cup U17 championship win in 2021.

He signed a homegrown contract with Orlando City in 2022 and spent his early professional years primarily with the reserve side, Orlando City B, in MLS Next Pro, where he developed his skills as a goal-scoring threat from defensive positions.

By 2025, he broke into the first team in impressive fashion, earning recognition as MLS Young Player of the Year and helping the club in various competitions.

His performances led to a record transfer fee for an Orlando homegrown player when he moved to Villarreal in early 2026.

Internationally, Freeman progressed through US youth teams before earning senior caps starting in 2025.

He featured prominently in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and made his mark at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring and assisting in key matches while becoming a fan favorite.

His father, former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman, has provided guidance, though Alex credits his mother Rochelle and stepfather for nurturing his love of soccer.

Accolades

At the club level with Orlando City, Freeman won the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and contributed to youth championship success.

In 2025, he was named MLS Young Player of the Year and earned a spot in the MLS Best XI.

He also received MLS Next Pro Player of the Month recognition during his reserve team days.

On the international stage, Freeman helped the United States reach the final of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup as runners-up.

His standout performances at the 2026 World Cup further elevated his profile.