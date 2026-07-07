Chris Richards Siblings: Meet Mackenzie and Christian Richards

Christopher Jeffrey Richards, born on March 28, 2000, in Birmingham, Alabama, is an American professional soccer player who plays as a center-back for Premier League club Crystal Palace and the United States men’s national team.

Richards is recognized for his composure on the ball, aerial prowess, tactical awareness, and ability to build play from the back.

Emerging from a football-dominated region in the American South, he has become one of the leading U.S. defenders of his generation through a rapid rise that took him from FC Dallas academy to top European clubs.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chris has two younger siblings, a sister named Mackenzie and a brother named Christian.

His father, Ken Richards, played college basketball at Birmingham-Southern College and competed semi-professionally abroad in countries including Australia, Bolivia, and Iceland.

His mother, Carrie Richards, worked as a paralegal.

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Career

Richards began his soccer journey in Alabama before moving to the Houston area and joining the FC Dallas academy.

He signed a professional homegrown contract with Dallas but soon earned a move to German giants Bayern Munich, where he initially developed with the reserve team.

He made his senior debut for Bayern and became the first American to start a match for the club.

Richards gained valuable first-team experience during loan spells at TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

In July 2022, he transferred to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

At Palace, he has established himself as a reliable starter and leader in the defense, contributing to the team’s historic successes.

Internationally, Richards has been a mainstay for the USMNT since his senior debut in 2020, helping the team win CONCACAF Nations League titles and featuring in major tournaments.

Accolades

With Crystal Palace, Richards played a key role in winning the 2024–25 FA Cup, the club’s first major trophy, as well as the Community Shield and the 2025–26 UEFA Conference League, marking the club’s first European title.

He was named the 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year for his outstanding performances.

On the international stage, Richards has won the CONCACAF Nations League in 2023 and 2024, and he earned a place in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI.

Additional recognition includes selections to the IFFHS Men’s CONCACAF Team of the Year.