Alex Russell Siblings: Get to Know Dominic and Georgiana Russell

Alex Russell, born Alexander Andrew Russell on December 11, 1987, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, is an acclaimed Australian actor and director.

Raised in Rockhampton, Queensland, by his parents, Dr. Andrew Russell, a surgeon, and Frances Russell, a nurse, Alex grew up in a household rooted in discipline and care.

His early passion for acting led him to the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, where he graduated in 2008.

From there, Russell transitioned from Australian cinema to Hollywood, gaining recognition for his versatile performances in film and television.

Best known for his role as Jim Street in the CBS action-drama series S.W.A.T. (2017–2024), Russell has also starred in major films like Chronicle (2012), Unbroken (2014), and Carrie (2013), showcasing his ability to navigate diverse genres from sci-fi thrillers to biographical dramas.

Siblings

Alex shares a close-knit family bond with his two younger siblings, Dominic and Georgiana Russell.

Growing up in Rockhampton, the trio was raised in a supportive environment shaped by their parents’ medical backgrounds.

Career

Russell’s career began with his debut in the 2010 Australian film Wasted on the Young, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and South by Southwest, earning early attention for his raw talent.

His breakout role came in 2012 with the sci-fi thriller Chronicle, a global hit that grossed over \$126 million and established him as a rising star.

This success opened doors to prominent roles in films like The Host (2013), Carrie (2013) alongside Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz, and Unbroken (2014), directed by Angelina Jolie, where he portrayed Pete Zamperini.

Russell’s versatility shone in diverse projects, including the Australian drama Cut Snake (2015), the outback western Goldstone (2016), and the survival thriller Jungle (2017) opposite Daniel Radcliffe.

His most enduring role, however, was as Officer Jim Street in S.W\.A.T., a CBS reboot of the 1975 series, where he starred for six seasons, also directing two episodes.

Beyond acting, Russell has explored directing, with his short film Love and Dating in L.A. featured on El Rey Network’s Peoples Showcase: Horror Edition.

Accolades

Russell’s role in Wasted on the Young garnered attention at prestigious film festivals like Toronto and South by Southwest, signaling his potential early on.

The commercial and critical success of Chronicle elevated his profile, earning him praise for his compelling performance as Matt Garetty.

In 2012, Russell was featured in Inside Film Magazine’s Rising Talent issue, acknowledging his growing influence in the industry.

His work on Unbroken, an Academy Award-nominated film, further cemented his reputation as a capable actor working alongside esteemed directors and casts.