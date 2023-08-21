Asake Pays Emotional Tribute At First UK Gig Since Concert Tragedy

Afrobeats sensation Asake returned to the stage in the UK with a powerful tribute, marking his first performance since the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two concertgoers during one of his shows.

The emotional tribute was dedicated to Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson, who lost their lives in a tragic crush outside the O2 Academy Brixton last December.

Asake’s heartfelt return to the stage took place in London on Sunday night, where he began his performance with a poignant three-minute tribute video.

The moving video served as a remembrance for Rebecca and Gaby and ended with an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and aid the ongoing investigation.

The tragic incident occurred during Asake’s first-ever UK gig on December 15.

The Met Police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the crush, and the south London venue has remained closed since then, with its licence currently under review by Lambeth Council.

A 21-year-old woman also remains in a critical condition in the hospital as a result of the incident.

Asake’s one-off show at the O2 Arena, a venue with a capacity of 20,000 – four times larger than the Brixton venue – was met with anticipation and emotion.

The artist paid homage to the victims with a poignant tribute poem that touched the hearts of the audience.

The poem included the lines, “Up at 02:30 thinking Gaby Hutchinson could be me,” and “Rest well and be free, rest in peace Rebecca, our sister.”

Outside the arena, police officers distributed flyers encouraging witnesses to provide any information they might have regarding the incident.

Rachel Otto, a concertgoer who attended both the Brixton event and Asake’s recent performance, expressed the bittersweet emotions that surrounded the night. She reflected on the impact the tragedy had on the victims’ families and how it serves as a reminder of the life that was lost.

Rachel also shared her hope that the unfortunate incident will lead to improved safety measures at concerts, mentioning her frustration with the time it has taken for the investigation to conclude.

Another attendee, Toye, echoed the sentiments, expressing his sadness over the tragedy while acknowledging the challenge of revisiting the memories of the Brixton event.

