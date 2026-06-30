Assailant shot dead after attacking cop with panga in Kamukunji area

A police officer is recovering in hospital after he was attacked with a panga during a night patrol in Nairobi’s Kamukunji area, prompting a fellow officer to fatally shoot the assailant.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday along Racecourse Road within the Kamukunji area.

The police constable was reportedly attacked by an unidentified man armed with a panga, sustaining multiple deep cuts to the back of his head.

A fellow officer responded to the attack and opened fire, fatally shooting the assailant.

Police said the responding officer mistakenly set his firearm to automatic mode instead of single-shot, resulting in the discharge of 11 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition during the incident.

The injured officer was first taken to Mangstar Clinic for emergency treatment before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital, where he was admitted in fair condition.

Senior police officers and detectives visited and processed the scene. A blood-stained panga believed to have been used in the attack was recovered as an exhibit.

The body of the unidentified suspect was moved to the City Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in Kilifi County are investigating the murder of a 67-year-old man whose body was found dumped in a maize plantation in Kaloleni Sub-county.

According to police, the body of Harrison Charo Thoya, 67, was discovered on Monday evening in Chalani/Mihingoni Sub-location, about 10 metres from a murram road in a maize farm belonging to a local resident.

Police visited the scene and established that the deceased appeared to have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the location.

The body was found lying on its back with visible head injuries believed to have been inflicted using a blunt object.

The deceased’s two sons told investigators that Harrison had left home on Sunday evening and never returned.

His body was discovered at around 2 p.m. on Monday by two women who had gone to the farm to collect leafy vegetables.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to Kilifi Referral Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

No arrests have been made, and no exhibits were recovered. Police have launched investigations to establish the motive for the killing and identify those responsible.