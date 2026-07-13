At least 27 killed in Bangkok bar fire

At least 27 people were killed in a fire that tore through a bar in Bangkok, Thailand’s prime minister said.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after midnight on Monday, and discovered patrons fleeing through the flame-enveloped front door of the venue.

Footage posted on X shows flames blasting out of the bar as people run out, some screaming, and some falling over. At least two people appear to be on fire.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told media at the scene that 27 bodies have been recovered, and others have been taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

Firefighters were reportedly able to bring the flames under control in about half an hour, but the result was already devastating.

Local reports said that nine men and 18 women make up the 27 who were killed. More than 60 people are being treated in hospital.

A number of people are still missing, Thai outlet Thairath reported.

The prime minister told reporters that he asked a musician, who was performing when the fire started, what happened.

“He said that there was a fire at the cut-out switch, and after that things happened very quickly. There was blasting and everybody tried to flee from the smoke and flames.

“Many of them were not able to make their way out because they went to the back of the building and tried to hide themselves from the smoke and flames in the toilet, and that’s where we found most of the bodies.”

The bar – named locally as Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao – is located in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok. It is a popular restaurant and entertainment venue in the area, Thai outlet the Daily News reported.

Confronting pictures taken after the fire had been brought under control show many body bags lined up outside the bar, and a large cordon around the area.

Inside, the furniture, walls and ceiling are completely blackened, and parts of the ceiling is peeling off.

Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sittipunt visited the scene and claimed the flammable interior decorations inside the venue meant the fire spread quickly.

“There are initial, heartbreaking reports that tables selling candy and other merchandise have been set up and obstructing the fire exits,” he told the Daily News.

“However, this matter requires a thorough and official investigation by forensic officers.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene just after midnight, reportedly after a passing driver saw the venue on fire at 23:30 local time.

He told the Daily News that he leapt out of his car and broke windows to help two people escape.

By BBC News