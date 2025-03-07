Atwoli Backs Ruto-Raila MoU, Calls It Key To National Stability

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying it will bring political stability and economic growth.

The MoU, signed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, March 7, 2025, outlines a ten-point agenda aimed at promoting inclusivity and addressing key national issues.

Atwoli lauded the move, saying its implementation will usher in a period of political calm, economic progress, and job creation.

“As COTU (K), we strongly believe that Kenya’s development and prosperity have been hindered by prolonged politicking, which negatively impacts job creation and the improvement of working conditions for Kenyan workers. The signing of this MoU is, therefore, a welcome move that promises a more stable political environment—one that will particularly benefit Kenyan workers, women, and children who often bear the brunt of economic downturns caused by political turmoil,” Atwoli said.

He further stressed the importance of unity, arguing that national stability should take precedence over individual political ambitions.

“A responsible opposition should not exist merely to oppose but to provide constructive oversight. Likewise, the judiciary should uphold the rule of law without activism that compromises judicial independence,” he added.

However, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka strongly criticized the agreement, terming it a betrayal of Kenyans.

“What has come out of KICC today is the biggest BETRAYAL of Kenyans. The People’s Loyal Coalition will NEVER betray Kenyans for temporary comfort,” Kalonzo said.

During the signing ceremony, President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report. He highlighted the government’s dedication to fostering inclusivity, economic empowerment, and social equity.

“We, the leaders of Kenya Kwanza and ODM, commit to implementing the NADCO report to address key national issues, including the cost of living, youth unemployment, and gender inclusion. We also pledge to foster inclusivity in governance and development, protect and strengthen devolution, invest in creating opportunities for the youth, uphold integrity in leadership, and safeguard the right to peaceful assembly,” Ruto stated.

The MoU builds upon the National Dialogue Committee formed in 2023, which was tasked with resolving critical national concerns. As part of the agreement, Ruto and Odinga pledged to work together to ensure fair resource allocation, strengthen devolution, and create economic opportunities for young people.

Ruto also outlined his administration’s plan to manage national debt and enhance financial accountability, emphasizing the importance of transparency and responsible borrowing.

“Jobs, wealth, enterprise opportunities, and social services must be provided within an environment that is free, open, democratic, and competitive. We move forward with a shared commitment—not only to doing the right things for our nation but also to ensuring they are done right,” he said.

The president further assured Kenyans of his government’s commitment to fighting corruption, eliminating wastage of public resources, and upholding the rule of law. He emphasized that state officials must respect judicial decisions and protect the rights of all citizens.

Odinga echoed Ruto’s sentiments, stressing the need to safeguard Kenya’s sovereignty and address concerns such as enforced disappearances.

The opposition leader has previously entered into political agreements, including the 2018 handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, which significantly influenced the country’s political landscape.