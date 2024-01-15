Bob Barker’s Net Worth

Bob Barker, the iconic American TV game show host and passionate animal activist, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the world of animal rights. At the time of his passing on August 26, 2023, at the age of 99, Bob Barker had an impressive net worth, which he had pledged to donate entirely to animal charities.

Bob Barker Net Worth

Bob Barker net worth fluctuated over the years, reaching its peak at around $70 million. However, his commitment to animal causes led him to fulfill a unique vow – to “die broke” by donating the majority of his wealth to support various animal charities. It is estimated that he contributed at least $30 million during his lifetime, supporting organizations like PETA and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Among his notable donations, Bob gifted $2.5 million to PETA in 2012, leading to the naming of PETA’s West Coast headquarters in his honor. Additionally, he established the “DJ&T Foundation” with a personal donation of $25 million, dedicated to funding clinics providing spaying and neutering services.

Early Life

Born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, Barker spent his early years on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota. He later received a basketball scholarship to Drury College and served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Transitioning from radio to television, Barker hosted “Truth or Consequences” and later took on the modernized version of “The Price Is Right” in 1972, solidifying his status as a game show legend. His annual salary for the last decade of hosting “The Price Is Right” was an impressive $10 million.

The Price Is Right

Bob Barker’s illustrious career was defined by his role as the host of “The Price Is Right,” where he became the longest-serving host from 1972 to 2007. His warm and engaging hosting style, coupled with genuine interactions with contestants, contributed to the show’s immense popularity. Barker’s notable achievements include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 1995 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the title of the Greatest Game Show Host of All-Time by Time magazine.

Before “The Price Is Right,” Barker gained fame as the host of “Truth or Consequences” from 1956 to 1974. His impact on the game show landscape was unparalleled, earning him numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for his hosting duties.

Personal Life

Bob Barker’s personal life included a long and devoted marriage to his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Jo Gideon, until her passing in 1981. Despite never remarrying, Barker maintained a nearly 40-year companionship with Nancy Burnet.

Beyond his entertainment career, Barker was an unwavering advocate for animal rights. His famous sign-off on each episode of “The Price Is Right” encouraged viewers to spay or neuter their pets. Barker’s commitment extended to active participation in protests against circuses and generous donations to organizations like Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and PETA.

In his support for animal causes, Barker donated $5 million to Sea Shepherd, enabling the purchase of an anti-whaling ship named the “MY Bob Barker.” His contributions also facilitated the construction of PETA’s Los Angeles headquarters, now known as the “Bob Barker Building.”