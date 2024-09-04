Boy, 11, Fatally Shoots Former US Mayor and Daughter

Police in Louisiana have arrested an 11-year-old boy who is accused of fatally shooting the city’s former mayor and his daughter.

Joe Cornelius Sr, 82, and his daughter, 31-year-old Keisha Miles, were found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds around 6:30 am local time (11:30 GMT) on Sunday.

Police have not named the boy, who they said is a “relative or family member” of the victims.

According to law enforcement, the boy made a confession to police after an adult brought him to investigators at the scene.

The child is currently being held in prison on two counts of first-degree murder. A bond has been set at $500,000 (£381,000).

In a news conference on Tuesday, Minden, Louisiana Police Chief Jared McIver said “the city is in shock”.

“But the city is also relieved as well because the person that committed the crime is locked up.”

Mr McIver said police were called to the home on Sunday by a third family member.

Two guns – believed to be the murder weapons – were found hidden at the scene.

Investigators interviewed the child suspect at the scene, who initially provided a story that “just didn’t add up”, said Mr McIver.

He later provided a confession, but investigators still do not have any indication of a motive, said the chief.

“What is the ‘why’ behind it? We do not know that yet. We are still piecing the puzzle pieces together right now,” he said.

Mr McIver said officials have been shaken by the “shock factor, because of the age of the child”.

“It is a shock to the community. Everyone knows Mr Joe,” he said about the former mayor.

“Mr Joe would come into the police department a lot. He was always joking, always had a joke to tell.”

Mr McIver declined to confirm a local media report that the shooting was related to an argument about video game purchases.

According to police, the boy described in his confession how he obtained the weapons, but authorities said were not yet ready to share that detail with the public.

Mr Cornelius was the former mayor of Minden, a city home to 11,000 residents that is located about 30 miles (48km) east of Shreveport in the southern US state. He had also served as a city councilman.

“Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community,” Minden Mayor Nick Cox said in a statement on Sunday.

“During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy.”

In addition to his time as mayor, Mr Cornelius worked as a former sheriff’s deputy and marshal. He also was a former funeral home worker and ran community programmes for black youth.

