Bryan Mbeumo Siblings: Getting to Know Maeva Gouge

Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo is a professional footballer who plays primarily as a right winger for Premier League club Manchester United and the Cameroon national team.

Born on August 7, 1999, in Avallon, France, he is known for his pace, direct running, clinical finishing, and versatility, often operating as a striker or attacking midfielder as well.

Mbeumo holds dual French-Cameroonian heritage, with a Cameroonian father and a French mother, and he chose to represent Cameroon internationally.

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Career Accolades



Siblings

Bryan has an older sister named Maeva Gouge.

Maeva has been supportive of her brother’s career, often following his progress closely, and the family, including their mother Angelique Gouge, remains tightly knit despite the parental separation.

Career

Mbeumo began his football journey in France with local clubs before joining ESTAC Troyes, where he progressed through the youth ranks and made his senior debut.

He impressed in Ligue 2, contributing to the team’s efforts before securing a move to England.

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In 2019, Brentford signed him for a club-record fee of around £5.8 million.

He quickly became a key player, forming part of the notable “BMW” attacking trio alongside Saïd Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.

His performances helped Brentford reach the Championship play-off final in 2020 and achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

At Brentford, Mbeumo developed into one of the Premier League’s most consistent attackers, known for his work rate, goal-scoring, and creative contributions.

He accumulated significant goals and assists over several seasons, becoming indispensable to the team.

In July 2025, he transferred to Manchester United in a major deal, marking a new chapter in his career at one of England’s biggest clubs.

Internationally, after representing France at youth levels, he switched allegiance to Cameroon and featured in tournaments such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Accolades

With Brentford, Mbeumo played a major role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League and their subsequent establishment in the top flight.

Individually, he has received awards such as Premier League Player of the Month honors and selections in fan-voted teams, including the Premier League Fan Team of the Season.

His contributions have also been acknowledged through PFA Fans’ Player of the Month awards.