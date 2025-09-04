Chloe Howman Siblings: All About Katy-Jo Howman

Chloe Howman is an English actress born in 1978 in Bexley, Kent, United Kingdom.

She is the daughter of actor Karl Howman, known for his roles in British television series such as Brush Strokes and EastEnders.

Growing up in a family immersed in the entertainment industry, Chloe was exposed to acting from a young age, which sparked her interest in pursuing it as a career.

She trained at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), honing her skills before embarking on a professional acting journey.

Chloe has one sibling, her sister Katy-Jo Howman, who is also an actress.

The sisters share a close connection, both personally and professionally, having grown up in a household influenced by their father’s acting career.

Their first on-screen appearance together was in 1986, when they were children, in their father’s BBC sitcom Brush Strokes.

Katy-Jo has appeared in various television series, though her career has been less prominent than Chloe’s.

Like Chloe, Katy-Jo has followed in their father’s footsteps, contributing to the Howman family’s legacy in British entertainment.

Career

Howman’s acting career began in earnest after her training at LAMDA, with her first significant adult role in 1997 as Julie-Ann Jones in the soap opera Family Affairs.

This role, where she played the daughter of Pete Callan, marked her entry into professional acting.

She went on to portray Tara in Hollyoaks: Movin’ On and Helen in the series Life Begins and Making Waves.

Her versatility was evident as she took on diverse roles across genres, including a leading role in the police drama HolbyBlue.

One of her most notable roles was as Staff Nurse Rita Freeman in the BBC medical drama Casualty, where she appeared from August 2013 to July 2016.

During her nearly three-year stint, she became a fan favorite for her portrayal of the compassionate yet resilient nurse.

Chloe also made guest appearances in series such as Doctors, where she played multiple characters over the years, including Marina Taylor in 2000, Andrea Lane in 2005, Emma Mooreland in 2010, and Lou Tripper in 2020.

Other credits include The Bill, New Tricks, Father Brown, and the TV movie Sparkling Cyanide.

Additionally, she contributed voice work to Litefoot and Sanders in the Jago & Litefoot series.