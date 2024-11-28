Communist Party Marxist Announces Politburo, Reveals Lineup of Members

The Communist Party Marxist (CPM) Kenya has announced the formation of the Politburo, following the successful meeting of the full Plenum of the 1st Central Organising Committee (COC) and the Central Youth Leadership of the 2nd National Congress.

The historic gathering took place on 24th and 25th November 2024 at Taj Towers, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Under the chairmanship of Comrade Walter Nyaluogo, the Politburo represents the highest decision-making body of the CPM Kenya between Central Organizing Committee meetings.

This vital organ, the party says, has been established to ensure that the Party remains firmly anchored in its revolutionary principles while advancing the objectives of the National Democratic Revolution and the socialist transformation of Kenya.

“The Politburo will perform its duties in accordance with the rich traditions of Marxism-Leninism, encompassing strategic leadership, policy development, implementation oversight, unity and discipline, political coordination and crisis resolution,” Party Secretary-General Booker Omole said.

It will also focus on providing resolute leadership during periods of internal or external challenges, representation and ideological advancement geared towards advancing and disseminating Marxist-Leninist theory, adapted to Kenya’s socio-economic realities.

The Politburo also established several special roles which include; Advising the Central Organising Committee (COC) on matters of policy and organisational strategy, overseeing the Pio Gama Pinto Institute to establish it as a centre for revolutionary education and ideological training and leading theoretical development through the Party’s publications.

The Communist Party Marxist Kenya’s Politburo will comprise of several key players including Walter Nyaluogo (Chair), Booker Omole (Sec-Gen), Kaluka Mwaivu, George Kirowe, Armani Kibet, Kiritu Chege and Ashlyn Ajiambo.

“Under the leadership of Comrade Walter Nyaluogo, the Politburo is committed to building a socialist Kenya and securing national liberation,” Booker Omole said. “Its formation marks a new era of ideological clarity and organisational strength in the Communist Party Marxist (CPM) Kenya.”

He added: “This reflects the Party’s dedication to advancing its revolutionary mission while maintaining unity and discipline in the face of complex socio-political challenges.”