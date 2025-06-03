Consumer Rights Committee Seeks New Members As 4 Exit

The Kenya Consumer Protection Advisory Committee (KECOPAC) is seeking to fill four vacant positions on its board following the exit of current members.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Trade, Regina Akoth Ombam, called for nominations from accredited consumer rights organizations.

“Pursuant to Section 89(d)(i), we are calling for the submission of names of one nominee each from accredited consumer rights organizations, to be considered for appointment to the Kenya Consumer Protection Advisory Committee for a three-year term,” the notice reads.

The new appointees will be selected by the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The notice made it clear that the outgoing members are not eligible for reappointment, even if nominated again by their organizations.

To qualify, nominated individuals must hold a first degree, have at least three years of experience in consumer rights and advocacy, be knowledgeable in consumer protection matters, and meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Nominations must be submitted by June 15, 2025, to the Principal Secretary, State Department for Trade, Teleposta Towers, P.O. Box 30430, Nairobi.