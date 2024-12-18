CS Mugaa: Nairobi Rivers Rehabilitation Phase 2 Now 87% Complete

Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa has announced that Phase II of the Nairobi Rivers Rehabilitation and Restoration Program: Sewerage Improvement Project (NaRSIP II) is 87% complete.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mugaa highlighted the project’s significant progress, which has received more than Sh5.7 billion in funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB), the primary financier.

“For the AfDB components, the disbursement to date stands at €38.9 million, representing a 62% disbursement rate,” he stated.

The Kenyan government has also contributed Sh514 million towards VAT payments for the project.

For the 2024/2025 financial year, the government allocated Sh100 million to NaRSIP II, with Sh25 million already released to pay contractors for outstanding VAT amounts.

“The progress of work is presently at 87 percent, while present disbursement is at 62 percent. The variance is attributed to retention monies withheld by the bank until completion of works,” Mugaa said.

Certificates processed by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) amount to €1.8 million, reflecting a disbursement rate of 49%.

NaRSIP II aims to enhance sanitation access in Nairobi, improve the quality of the Nairobi Rivers, and support the city’s sustainable development.

With Nairobi housing approximately 9% of Kenya’s population, rapid urbanization has outpaced the development of essential services, leading to significant sanitation challenges.

Building on the success of NaRSIP I (2012–2017), which improved sewerage coverage from 40% to 48%, NaRSIP II targets an increase in coverage to 55%.

Phase I included the construction of 56 kilometers of trunk sewers, 40 kilometers of reticulation sewers, and the expansion of wastewater treatment plants such as Dandora and Kariobangi.

Phase II focuses on three main components. The first is the rehabilitation and duplication of the Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant, aimed at increasing the facility’s processing capacity to meet growing demand. The second involves the construction of secondary reticulation sewers, which seeks to address existing gaps in the sewerage network by establishing a comprehensive framework to enhance access to sanitation services. Lastly, the project includes tree planting along sewer line routes, an initiative designed to support its environmental objectives.

Beyond improving sanitation, NaRSIP II is expected to boost Nairobi’s economy. Expanding access to water and sanitation services can reduce costs for residents, create new business opportunities, and contribute to poverty reduction.

The project also emphasizes capacity building, equipping stakeholders with the skills and knowledge needed to manage and sustain the new infrastructure effectively.